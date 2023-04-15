'Zero capacity to save': Argentines buckle as inflation tops 104%

Argentina's annual inflation rate soared to 104.3% in March, the official statistics agency said on Friday, one of the highest rates in the world, straining people's wallets and stoking a cost-of-living crisis that has pushed up poverty.

The inflation reading for the month came in at 7.7%, well above analyst forecasts of 7.1%, marking the fastest monthly rise since 2002 and piling pressure on the government which is contending with angry voters ahead of elections in October.

"I try to think that someday we're going to be better off. But the inflation we're living with today in Argentina is terrible. It feels like never before," said Claudia Hernansaez, a publishing company employee.