At least 36 killed in east Congo village attack

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 36 people in an overnight attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, the head of a civil society group and a survivor said on Thursday.

The assailants are believed to be rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group based in east Congo that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State and wages frequent village raids, sometimes with machetes and hatchets.

The attack targeted the village of Mukondi, around 30 km (18.64 miles) south of the city of Beni in North Kivu province, an area plagued with rebel activity and that has been under military administration since 2021 in an attempt to restore order.