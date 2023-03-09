    বাংলা

    At least 36 killed in east Congo village attack

    The overnight attack occurs on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, the head of a civil society group and a survivor said

    Reutersbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 March 2023, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 9 March 2023, 08:24 AM

    Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 36 people in an overnight attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, the head of a civil society group and a survivor said on Thursday.

    The assailants are believed to be rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group based in east Congo that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State and wages frequent village raids, sometimes with machetes and hatchets.

    The attack targeted the village of Mukondi, around 30 km (18.64 miles) south of the city of Beni in North Kivu province, an area plagued with rebel activity and that has been under military administration since 2021 in an attempt to restore order.

    Provincial governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita said on Twitter early on Thursday that at least 36 people had been killed in the attack and blamed the ADF.

    The head of a local civil society group, Mumbere Limbadu Arsene, gave a provisional death toll of 44, including women, children and the elderly, and said several villagers were still missing.

    "The modus operandi suggests it was the ADF because no bullets were fired," he told Reuters via telephone.

    A local army spokesperson, Antony Mwalushayi, confirmed the attack had happened in a WhatsApp message but did not give a death toll.

    RELATED STORIES
    Somali security forces arrive to secure the street near the scene of a militant attack at a building in Abdias district of Mogadishu, Somalia Feb 21, 2023.
    Somalia's al Shabaab recaptures base it lost to military offensive
    Fighters from the Islamist group overran the military base in the southern Jubbaland region that they had lost to the army in January, a Somali officer says
    Presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses the media after casting his ballot in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria Feb 25, 2023.
    Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed poll
    The new president-elect calls on citizens to unite around him after a bitter dispute over results opposition parties have said are flawed
    People cheer after poll workers announced results, at their polling unit in Awka, Anambra state, Nigeria Feb 25, 2023.
    Election count underway in Nigeria
    Whoever wins will face Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, an epidemic of kidnappings for ransom, shortages of cash and energy, as well as deep-rooted corruption and poverty
    People wait to cast their votes during Nigeria's Presidential election, in Lagos, Nigeria Feb 25, 2023.
    Nigerians vote for new president
    Many hope the next leader will steer Africa's most populous nation and biggest economy on a new course after years of worsening violence and hardship

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher