Military-led Sahel states rally thousands to support alliance

The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali on Saturday affirmed their commitment to a shared future under an alliance that has seen the three junta-led countries distance themselves from the larger West African political bloc since their coups.

The three neighbouring states are all ruled by military officers who have seized power in coups since 2020. This has put them at odds with the rest of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is urging them to return to democratic rule.

"From now on, we say, whether you're from Mali, Niger or Burkina, we have the same destiny. We're going in together," said Burkinabe premier Appolinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela at a joint press conference in Niger's capital Niamey.