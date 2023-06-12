Nigeria's small businesses feel squeeze after petrol subsidy scrapped

In a small factory in Nigeria's northern Kano city, Muhammad Khamis Umar stares at stacks of plastic products that have not been sold for over a week since new President Bola Tinubu scrapped a fuel subsidy, sharply driving up the cost of petrol.

Most of Umar's customers came from across Nigeria's northern states to buy plastic plates, bowls and buckets in bulk, but demand has fallen since transport fares and the cost of filling a vehicle's tank surged after gasoline prices nearly tripled on May 31.

"More than 80% of my customers have stopped coming to take products from us because of the high cost of transportation," said Umar, whose clients are small traders, some from Kano state, after which the city is named.

Before the fuel subsidy removal Umar could hardly cope with demand and customers would wait hours for orders. He imported new machines from China in February to ramp up production.