    Landslide kills at least 14 attending funeral in Cameroon capital

    Dozens of people were attending a funeral on a football pitch at the base of a 20-metre high soil embankment, which collapsed on top of them

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Nov 2022, 02:37 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2022, 02:37 AM

    A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region's governor said.

    "We are carrying the corpses to the mortuary of the central hospital, while the search for other people, or corpses, is still ongoing," Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon's Centre region, told media at the scene.

    Dozens of people were attending a funeral on a soccer pitch at the base of a 20-metre high soil embankment, which collapsed on top of them, witnesses told Reuters.

    Yaounde is one of the wettest cities in Africa and is made of dozens of steep, shack-lined hills. Heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods throughout the country this year, weakening infrastructure and displacing thousands.

