At least 34 die in Algerian road crash

At least 34 people died and 12 were injured when a bus and a car collided in Algeria early on Wednesday, Algeria's fire service said.
The incident occurred around 4 am (0300 GMT) in the city of Tamanrasset, about 1,500km (930 miles) south of the capital Algiers, according to a statement from the fire service.
The 34 people burned to death because the collision was followed by a fire, the statement said.
Fatal road accidents are common in Algeria. Official sources say 907 people died in road accidents in 2022.