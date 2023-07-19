    বাংলা

    At least 34 die in Algerian road crash

    They all burnt to death in a fire sparked by the collision, according to a statement from the fire service

     At least 34 people died and 12 were injured when a bus and a car collided in Algeria early on Wednesday, Algeria's fire service said.

    The incident occurred around 4 am (0300 GMT) in the city of Tamanrasset, about 1,500km (930 miles) south of the capital Algiers, according to a statement from the fire service.

    The 34 people burned to death because the collision was followed by a fire, the statement said.

    Fatal road accidents are common in Algeria. Official sources say 907 people died in road accidents in 2022.

