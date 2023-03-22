Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits northern Afghanistan: EMSC

The tremor was very deep, 194 km (120.5 miles), and its epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the remote northern Afghan province of Badakhshan.

A 13-year old girl died when a wall in her home collapsed on her, and 34 people were injured in the northern Pakistani district of Swat, police officer Shafiullah Gandapur told Reuters.

Disaster authorities in Afghanistan said they did not have any immediate reports of casualties.

Authorities and aid workers said very strong shaking was felt in Badakhshan and across other northern areas. A spokesperson for Red Cross said they had no immediate reports of damages from Badakhshan's capital but were making checks on other areas.

Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of Badakhshan's information department told Reuters they were also checking the province for any casualties, but had no reports yet.

"We felt a strong earthquake, according to primary information the main place (affected) was Yamgan District," he said.