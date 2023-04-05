After Finland joins NATO, why is Turkey making Sweden wait?

Sweden's path to NATO membership remains blocked by Turkey and Hungary as neighbour Finland officially joined the 30-member alliance on Tuesday after its application was ratified in record time.

Analysts do not expect Turkey to ratify Sweden's application until after Turkey's May 14 election at the earliest. Even then, it is unclear what would trigger a change of heart by President Tayyip Erdogan. Hungary is seen following Ankara's lead.

BACKGROUND

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year convinced Sweden and Finland to ditch long-held policies of military non-alignment.

Both countries see NATO, with its collective defence clause, as the best way to ensure their security.

The majority of NATO members have quickly ratified their applications, arguing that Finland - which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia - and Sweden would strengthen the alliance in the Baltic.

After initial objections, the Turkish parliament gave its approval for Finnish membership last week.

But Turkey has dragged its heels over Sweden saying it does not take Ankara's security concerns seriously and has not lived up to its side of a bargain, struck in Madrid last year, that laid out a number of issues Stockholm needed to address.

Hungary has followed Turkey's lead in delaying ratification, which must be unanimous.