Women in parliament: Which countries are making progress?

The number of female lawmakers in Tunisia's parliament is set to plunge following a recent election in the North African country, which has traditionally been seen as a leader on women's rights in the region.

Initial results suggest women will hold just 16% of seats following voting in December and January, according to the Femmes et Leadership nonprofit organisation, down from 26% in 2021 and 31% in 2018.

But the picture in Tunisia is at odds with the global trend.

Just over one in four lawmakers overall are women, up from about one in five in 2011, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a global organisation of national parliaments that tracks data on women's representation.