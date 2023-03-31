Canada to officially observe Feb 21 as International Mother Language Day

The Canadian House of Commons has passed a Bill on the International Mother Language Day Act on Mar 30 and will officially honour Feb 21 every year.

The move marks a "historic moment" for Bangladeshi-Canadians and the proponents of mother tongues globally, Bangladesh High Commission in Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

"We gratefully acknowledge the contribution of the late Rafiqul Islam, Abdus Salam and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for getting the International Mother Language Day adopted by UNESCO in 1999 and later by the UN," the high commission said in its statement.

Khalilur Rahman, the Bangladesh high commissioner in Canada, was present at the House of Commons during the discussion and passing of the Bill. Ken Hardie MP, who introduced the Bill to the house also recognised the presence of the high commissioner in the House of Commons.

Senator Mobina S Jaffer, who led the passing of the Bill earlier by the Canadian Senate, was also present in the House of Commons.