The United Nations mission in Libya said on Monday it was concerned by the arbitrary arrest of migrants and asylum seekers in the country, accompanied by what it called a disturbing rise in hate speech and racist discourse.

The mission said Libyan authorities had detained thousands of men, women and children from the streets and their homes, or following raids on alleged traffickers camps and warehouses.

It said many of them, including children and pregnant women, were being detained in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions and that thousands of others, including some who entered Libya legally, had been collectively expelled.