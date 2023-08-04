Pittsburgh synagogue shooter sentenced to death by judge

A federal judge formally sentenced Robert Bowers to death on Thursday for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history.

The sentencing hearing came a day after a jury unanimously voted for the death penalty after finding Bowers guilty on 63 counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

Survivors of the shooting and relatives of Bowers' victims addressed Judge Robert Colville during the hearing at the US District Court in Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania. The judge was bound by the jury's decision.

"That I am alive today is a miracle for which I am grateful every morning," Dan Leger, who was badly wounded in the attack, said in court, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. "And yet every day I live wishing that I had been able to stop this from happening."