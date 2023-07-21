Anticipating that the government would impose restrictions on rice exports, traders have obtained letters of credit (LCs), or payment guarantees, over the past few days, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

"But the trade wasn't expecting the government to impose restrictions so soon. It was expecting them to come into effect in August or September. As a result, these traders have no choice but to use the force majeure clause to cancel the contract," he said.

Force majeure refers to unexpected external circumstances that prevent a party to a contract from meeting their obligations.

Four dealers confirmed that export contracts of around 2 million metric tons of rice, worth $1 billion, are at the risk of being cancelled.

On Thursday, the government said the ban would be effective from July 20, and only vessels currently loading would be allowed to export, not future shipments backed by LCs.

"Traders typically sign contracts in advance, so the contracts signed for the next few months cannot be executed now," Nitin Gupta, senior vice president of Olam Agri India Ltd told Reuters.

Before the export ban, India used to sell around 500,000 tons of non-basmati white rice every month, Gupta said.