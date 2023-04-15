    বাংলা

    Saudi national carrier says aircraft 'had an accident' at Khartoum airport

    Clashes between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted with gunfire heard in several parts of the capital Khartoum

    State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) said one of its Airbus aircrafts "had an accident" at Sudan's Khartoum airport before its scheduled departure to Riyadh on Saturday, without providing further details. 

    Saudia also said in a statement that its flights to and from Sudan had been suspended until further notice. 

    Clashes between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on Saturday, with gunfire heard in several parts of the capital Khartoum and witnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.

