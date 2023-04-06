    বাংলা

    Ukrainian dolphins find new home in Romanian aquarium

    Romania is one out of some fourteen European Union states that have dolphinariums and captive sea animals

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2023, 01:49 PM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 01:49 PM

    At the dolphinarium in the Black Sea port city of Constanta, Romanian and Ukrainian trainers are letting dolphins guide them despite language barriers. 

    Last year, the dolphinarium took in four dolphins and three sea lions alongside their trainers and doctors fleeing the shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

    "Now we have more colleagues ... Ukrainian colleagues and Ukrainian dolphin colleagues," Romanian trainer Mona Mandrescu said at the edge of the pool after a mid-morning performance for hundreds of delighted school children. 

    "We get along together very well, we speak the same 'language'. It's the best thing that could happen to our dolphins." 

    Romania is one out of some fourteen European Union states that have dolphinariums and captive sea animals. 

    The Constanta dolphinarium, part of a wider natural science museum and research complex, has been home to female dolphins Ni Ni and Chen Chen since 2010. 

    In Kharkiv, the local dolphinarium sought to move their dolphins and sea lions as soon as the shelling started last February. 

    The dolphins - Kiki, Maya, Marusia and Veterok - and sea lions - Alex, Mary and Zosya - were immediately moved to Odessa, where they waited for two months for Romanian and Ukrainian officials to complete the carousel of paperwork needed to bring them into the EU. 

    The animals arrived in Constanta in early May and were quarantined for a month before being introduced to the two resident dolphins.

    "It was a new experience for us and our animals because we are different, they have two very old and very beautiful girls, we have very young animals, at first it was a disconnect," Ukrainian team leader Elena Komogorova said. 

    "But right now ... we're very good friends - same with our team." 

    The animals started performing together in late June, swimming with trainers, jumping through hoops and balancing balls. The sea lions mingle with the audience. 

    "We want them to stay with us for as long as possible," the dolphinarium's manager Iulian Calin said. "They are hard working people and dolphins and we want them to be with us because we make a beautiful family."

    RELATED STORIES
    Young children get a close-up view of an Orca killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake
    Florida aquarium to release orca after 50 years in captivity
    The Miami Seaquarium said it had reached a "binding agreement" with nonprofit Friends of Lolita to return the whale
    A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Amari Air Base, Estonia, July 1, 2020. US unmanned aircraft are deployed in Estonia to support NATO's intelligence gathering missions in the Baltics. REUTERS/Janis Laizans
    US says Russian jet caused spy drone crash over Black Sea
    Russia, offering a different account of the collision, said they view the incident involving a US MQ-9 drone and a Russian Su-27 fighter jet as a 'provocation'
    Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate move to house arrest after being held in police custody, in Bucharest, Romania, Mar 31, 2023.
    Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest
    Tate, his brother and two Romanian suspects have been under police detention since Dec 29 as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually ...
    Vessels are seen as they wait for inspection under United Nation's Black Sea Grain Initiative in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey December 11, 2022.
    Black Sea grain deal extension talks start in a week
    The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain