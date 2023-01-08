It pooped plastic: rescued sea turtles return to ocean in Argentina after detox

Marine biologists in Argentina have returned two green turtles to the ocean who were rescued after they became entangled in fishing nets, with one of the pair of endangered creatures excreting plastic ingested from the sea.

The turtles spent a month in animal rehab at the Fundación Mundo Marino where scientists checked their swimming, helped with their diet and gave them a chance to detox from plastics. They were returned to the sea on the beaches of San Clemente.

"The turtles arrived, they were put in pools and their swimming was measured to check it was normal," said Vanesa Traverso, a biologist at the foundation.