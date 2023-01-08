    বাংলা

    It pooped plastic: rescued sea turtles return to ocean in Argentina after detox

    The green sea turtles, classified as endangered, underwent blood tests and even X-rays to check their digestive tracts and lungs

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Jan 2023, 04:55 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2023, 05:22 AM

    Marine biologists in Argentina have returned two green turtles to the ocean who were rescued after they became entangled in fishing nets, with one of the pair of endangered creatures excreting plastic ingested from the sea.

    The turtles spent a month in animal rehab at the Fundación Mundo Marino where scientists checked their swimming, helped with their diet and gave them a chance to detox from plastics. They were returned to the sea on the beaches of San Clemente.

    "The turtles arrived, they were put in pools and their swimming was measured to check it was normal," said Vanesa Traverso, a biologist at the foundation.

    "They are herbivorous so we fed them algae and one of them began to defecate plastic, luckily it wasn't too much. Some 96% of the turtles that enter the center defecate plastic."

    The green sea turtles, classified as endangered, underwent blood tests and even X-rays to check their digestive tracts and lungs. Some previous ones had come to the center and excreted up to 22 grams of garbage that had been ingested.

    "One of them had a high level of white blood cells and some parameters that indicated a slight degree of anemia," said Bianca Mancini, a veterinarian at the foundation. "We treated it with a mix of antibiotics, a vitamin complex and iron.

    RELATED STORIES
    Farmer Josephine Kisero points to elephant dung as evidence that the animals have wandered out of the nearby national park and passed near her farm recently, in Mwankoma village, southern Kenya, Oct 13, 2022.
    Elephants on the rampage: Can Kenyan farmers keep the peace?
    Human-wildlife conflict is on the rise in the country as worsening drought pushes wild animals and farmers to compete for food and water
    An anteater.
    Brazil's anteaters face rising extinction risk
    In 2020, more than 50 giant anteaters injured or displaced by the Pantanal fires were taken in by state rescue projects - a leap from 13 the previous year
    A humpback whale breaches the surface off the southern Japanese island of Okinawa Feb 13, 2007.
    Blue whales found to swallow 10m microplastic pieces daily
    Researches has shown that if plastics are small enough they can cross the gut wall and get into internal organs, though the long-term effects are still unclear, a researcher say
    An okapi stands in the Ituri forest in the Congo July 4, 2001
    NGOs decry mining in main refuge of 'Africa's unicorn'
    Illegal gold-mining is destroying tracts of pristine rainforest in Congo's Okapi Wildlife Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher