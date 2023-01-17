In China, doctors say they are discouraged from citing COVID on death certificates

Several said they were told such guidance came from "the government", though none knew from which department, a common situation in China when politically sensitive instructions are disseminated.

Three other doctors at public hospitals in different cities said they were unaware of any such guidance.

One of them, a senior emergency room doctor in Shandong province, said doctors were issuing death certificates based on the actual cause of death, but "how to categorise" those deaths is up to the hospitals or local officials.

'LOOKS LOW'

Since the start of the pandemic, which first emerged three years ago in its central city of Wuhan, China has drawn heavy criticism for not being transparent over the virus - an accusation it has repeatedly rejected.

Before Saturday, China was reporting five or fewer COVID deaths per day. Of the nearly 60,000 COVID-related fatalities since Dec. 8 it announced on Saturday since, fewer than 10% were caused by respiratory failure because of COVID. The rest resulted from a combination of COVID and other diseases, Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission (NHC), said on Saturday.

Michael Baker, a public health scholar at the University of Otago in New Zealand, said the updated death toll still "looks low" compared with the high level of infection in China.

"Most countries are finding that most deaths from COVID are caused directly by the infection rather than by a combination of COVID and other diseases," he said. "By contrast, reported deaths in China are mainly (90%) a combination of COVID and other infections, which also suggests that deaths directly from COVID infection are under-reported in China."

Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, said it was unclear whether the new data accurately reflected actual fatalities, in part because the numbers include only deaths in hospitals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday recommended that China monitor excess mortality to gain a fuller picture of the impact of the surge in COVID.

Excess mortality is when the number of deaths for a given period is higher than it should be relative to historical averages.

TESTING ENDS

Seven people said that COVID was not mentioned on the death certificates of their recently deceased relatives, although the relatives had either tested positive for the virus or displayed COVID-like symptoms.

Social media has been full of similar reports.

When a Beijing resident surnamed Yao brought his COVID-positive 87-year-old aunt to a large public hospital late last month with breathing problems, doctors did not ask whether she had the virus and did not mention COVID, Yao said.

“The hospital was full of patients, all in their 80s or 90s, and doctors had no time to talk to anyone,” Yao said, adding that everyone seemed to have similar COVID-like symptoms.

Patients, including his aunt, were rigorously tested, although not for COVID, before being told they had pneumonia. But the hospital told him it had run out of medicine, so they could only go home.