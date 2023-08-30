Bollywood's behind-the-scenes women bypass 'boys' club' unions

OUTNUMBERED

In India's 2.1 trillion rupee ($25.47 billion) movie business, men outnumber women in Bollywood film crews by five to two, according to research by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). In Hollywood, the ratio is similar, with about a third of key behind-the-scenes crew jobs occupied by women.

India's film industry is the world's most prolific, churning out approximately 2,000 films each year and employing all kinds of artists including actors, musicians, fight masters, pyrotechnicians, stunt performers, costume designers and dancers.

But women who work in Bollywood struggle to get hired, said Darshana Sreedhar Mini, an academic at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who studies labour organisation in the Indian movie industry.

Sreedhar said part of the imbalance is linked to women's unequal representation in unions, and the lack of women in leadership roles.

Women only occupy about 10% of senior management roles on set, found a 2022 industry report by media consulting group Ormax Media and streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

"Many organisations have one or two women," Sreedhar said, referring to female union representation. "But the overall picture remains very bleak."

Union leaders are concerned about the issue of women's under-representation in their ranks and the wider industry, said BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), an umbrella organisation for 32 established industry unions.

FWICE told Context that 50,000 of its 289,000 members - just 17% - were female.

"There's a lot of women not taking union memberships, but there are lots of women working. They don't earn as much so they don't join the unions," Tiwari said, adding that many film industry workers were on short-term contracts, and that there was discrimination in recruitment.

He said the absence of women in the industry trade unions was a "point of shame" for his organisation and vowed to raise the issue at the federation's next meeting.

"We will work towards making the industry a better place for women to work," he said.

UNDER-REPRESENTED

But it is not just in Bollywood that Indian women are under-represented in trade unions.

Only 10.7% of India's more than 500 million-strong workforce are union members and women are half as likely to be enrolled as men, according to the International Labour Organization's 2018 India Wage Report.

In Bollywood, said Sreedhar, that may be because women have not benefited equally from the gains of collective bargaining power - from securing wage hikes and reasonable working hours to advocating for safe workplace environments.

Discrimination by male-dominated movie unions was spotlighted in a 2014 Supreme Court ruling that ended a nearly six-decade informal ban on women being employed as make-up artists in the film industry.

Charu Khurana led legal proceedings against the Cine Costume Make-up Artists and Hairdressers Association, an industry union, which had informally decided that only men could work in the role, and obstructed her from working on sets.

"They said ... they'd never employed female make-up artists because if they allowed women to work, all the actors would only choose women, and males would be deprived of a livelihood," Khurana said by phone.