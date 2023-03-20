UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland,

REVERSAL OF FORTUNES

Soon after the announcement, central banks including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan said they would enhance dollar swap lines, helping calm investors rattled by turmoil in the banking sector. The failure of two US banks and a rout in Credit Suisse shares have sent shock waves through markets over the past week.

UBS will pay $3.2 billion for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume at least $5.4 billion in losses from unwinding its portfolio of derivatives and other risky assets. Credit Suisse had a market value of about $8 billion at the close on Friday.

Holders of Credit Suisse’s Additional Tier 1 bonds will get wiped out and in a controversial move will come secondary to equity holders who will receive at least some UBS shares.

It marks a radical twist of fate for the banks. During the great financial crash, it was UBS and not Credit Suisse that needed state support.

The banks' fortunes have diverged sharply over the past year. UBS earned $7.6 billion in profit in 2022, while Credit Suisse lost $7.9 billion. Credit Suisse's shares were down 74% from a year ago, while UBS's are relatively flat.

UBS becomes the undisputed global leader in managing money for the wealthy, with UBS’s leading position in China now complemented by Credit Suisse’s strength in the rest of Asia, the fastest growing region. UBS also gets to keep the jewel in Credit Suisse’s crown, the domestic bank.

"In the past, when a deal between Credit Suisse and UBS was discussed, a sticking point would be concentration, especially in the domestic market," said Morningstar’s Scholtz. "It is also the most stable part of the business, that generates quite a lot of cash. If UBS is not required to do an IPO of it, it could make sense for them to keep it, there are lots of synergies."

UBS is also taking out a big competitor in securities trading. UBS earned $7.1 billion in revenue from buying and selling stocks, currencies and bonds. Credit Suisse posted about$3.2 billion last year.