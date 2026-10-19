Apple GlobalTel MD, chairman jailed for money laundering, fined Tk 9.27bn

A Dhaka court has sentenced the managing director and chairman of international gateway operator Apple GlobalTel Communications Limited to 22 years in prison under two charges over laundering of more than Tk 4.5 billion through international incoming calls.

Judge Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka’s Fifth Special Judge’s Court handed down the verdict on Monday, sentencing Managing Director Abhiur Rahman Khan and Chairman Mohiuddin Majumder.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) prosecutor Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, “They were each sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for money laundering and fined Tk 9.27 billion, double the Tk 4.63 billion linked to the offence. They will have to serve an additional prison term if they fail to pay the fine.

“They were also sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for criminal breach of trust and fined Tk 1 million each. Failure to pay that fine will result in another year of imprisonment.”

The sentences under the two charges will run concurrently, meaning the convicts will serve 12 years in prison, according to the prosecutor.

The verdict also said that their movable and immovable assets would be confiscated in favour of the state if they failed to pay the Tk 9.27 billion fine, Zahirul said.

The two convicts remain at large. Court stenographer Sohanur Rahman said arrest warrants, along with warrants to enforce the sentences, had been issued against them.

ACC Director Jalal Uddin Ahmad filed the case on Feb 23, 2022, accusing Apple GlobalTel Communications of laundering $60.18 million, equivalent to Tk 4.63 billion, through international incoming calls, treated as exports of services.

After completing the investigation, Jalal submitted a chargesheet against the two suspects on Mar 25 last year.

The court framed charges against them on Aug 6 and opened the trial. Seven of the eight prosecution witnesses testified during the proceedings.

As the accused remained fugitives, they could not present their defence before the court.