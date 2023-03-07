Indonesia banks on dams to tackle water crisis - but at what cost?

In some cases, the choices made threaten to lead to social unrest, especially if communities find themselves uprooted without consent or adequate compensation. They also raise crucial questions about how to strike a balance among competing "good" uses for land.

Indonesia in 2021 published a climate resilience development policy that outlined four priority areas for action as climate change worsens: agriculture, seas and coasts, health and water.

In the country's regions of Bali, Java and Nusa Tenggara, areas facing water scarcity are predicted to rise from 6% in 2000 to 9.6% in 2045, according to a 2019 study by Indonesia's National Development Planning Agency.

Eko Cahyono, a researcher for the Sajogyo Institute, which studies agrarian issues and the environment, said he understood why Indonesia's government wanted to improve water security, but said that should not come at the cost of people's livelihoods and rights.

"If this (Bener Dam project) is indeed part of climate change mitigation and adaptation (efforts), how can the government ensure social, economic and ecological justice, so that there are no more violations of people's rights?" he asked.

LAND LOSSES

According to a government land procurement plan and project map published in 2019, the Bener Dam would affect plots of land belonging to at least 3,480 people, covering a total of 600 hectares.

In addition, a quarry being built in the area to mine stone for the dam would impact the garden plots of 617 people and an area of 114 hectares, the document noted.

Some residents like Gunawan say their land was also destroyed despite not having been earmarked in the planning documents. They are now demanding compensation as a result.

Purwantoro, the public works official, said that "regarding several residents' land (being) outside the project map ... now we are proposing changes to the map so it will be expanded".

Construction of the Bener Dam was temporarily halted in August 2022 following local protests, according to state-owned construction firm PT Waskita Karya, which is working on the project.

"We still hope that there will be the best solution for the residents," said company spokesperson Setyawan Nugroho, adding that discussions on compensation were ongoing.

The government has offered compensation ranging from about 60,000 rupiah ($4) to 215,000 rupiah ($14) per metre of land depending on area in question. Several residents said in interviews that they had refused to accept the terms.

Ully of WALHI said the project had led to "social conflict" in Purworejo because many people had lost their sources of food and lost green areas that had been in their families for generations.

There have been clashes between residents and police and soldiers doing land surveying, and authorities are seeking six suspects accused of vandalising a dam project office.

The Bener Dam is a national strategic project (NSP), making it a government priority, but critics say declaration of an NSP can result in land being seized or destroyed in the name of development and the public interest.

Dewi Kartika, secretary-general of the Consortium for Agrarian Reform (KPA), urged the government to review its development policy, saying it "has sparked agrarian conflicts in many places".

Last year, 212 such conflicts were recorded by KPA - up from 207 in 2021. They took place in 459 villages, affecting at least 346,00 people, she said.

OUTLOOK FOR DAMS

The Indonesian government has cited building dams as a major solution to the country's water security worries but hydrology experts have concerns about its approach.

Gunawan Wibisono, a lecturer at Merdeka Malang University, said Indonesia's dam projects will result in forest losses and their effectiveness in improving water security could be limited as sediment carried downstream fills them and by a lack of focus on recharging groundwater in their design.

None of Indonesia's planned dam projects are intended to help boost groundwater reserves, according to Heru Hendrayana, a hydrologist at Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

"The problem is ... most (dams) are mostly for the function of collecting, not absorbing, water," he said.

In the village of Guntur, residents such as Gunawan and Miftakhul Hafid are determined to keep protesting against the Bener Dam - a project they feel is bringing them more problems than benefits.

"The government must ensure ... that residents' rights are fulfilled," said 28-year-old Hafid, a community leader.