In Ukraine, land mines left by Russian forces pose a deadly threat

Because the conflict is ongoing, "there has been no empirical way to determine the area that has been contaminated" or the degree of contamination, said Mark Hiznay, associate arms director at Human Rights Watch. "Whatever the largest category you want to create, call it large, very large, severe, extreme… (Ukraine) would be in that category."

Land mines have proved a formidable obstacle for Ukraine’s military, bogging down assaults during its counteroffensive and disabling armored vehicles. Minefields in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts have required large-scale combat engineering efforts, a difficult endeavor for even the best-equipped militaries.

As a result, Ukrainian forces have been forced to proceed at a deliberate pace, attacking Russian artillery and other fire support before attempting to create assault lanes with mine-clearing line charges and armored vehicles with plows.

Militaries and humanitarian deminers use vastly different methods for mine decontamination, so even after Ukraine's armed forces clear lanes through minefields and recapture territory, the risk to civilians persists – and may continue for decades.

"There are still communities interacting with (mines) every day… because they have to, as a matter of livelihood," said Adam Komorowski, regional director for Eastern Europe, South America and the Caribbean at humanitarian deminer Mines Advisory Group. "Do I go out and take the risk that I might come across an explosive device? Or do I simply decide to not plant or harvest crops? Either way you're making a horrific choice."

THE WEAPONS

One of the most common types found in the Ukraine war is the PFM-1 anti-personnel mine, known colloquially as a butterfly mine, which has a plastic body about the size of a paperback book. With only 37 grams (1.3 ounces) of explosives, according to Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) documents, it is not meant to create a large blast. Rather, when a person steps on one of the mine's "wings," it detonates in an explosion big enough to maim.

Used widely by the Soviet Union during its invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s, such mines can be scattered by hand, by aircraft or by rocket artillery. Metal detectors can sense their metal parts, but the mines' odd shape and size mean that they can lie unnoticed for years, and civilians can mistake them for harmless objects.

"They are very dangerous, especially for civilian populations," said Tymur Pistriuha, head of the Ukrainian Deminers Association. "It is like a leaf… it is green. In grass it is difficult to identify this."

The POM-3 anti-personnel mine, by contrast, is a new design that does not need to be touched to detonate. It also can be scattered by aircraft, rockets and artillery, righting itself after landing with small mechanical "petals". The mine, about the size and shape of a soft-drink can, inserts a small probe into the ground. When the probe detects vibration – for instance, footsteps nearby – it launches the main mine 1 to 1.5m into the air, according to GICHD documents. At that point, the 100g explosive payload detonates, spraying deadly metal fragments. Because these mines are dangerous to even approach, one way to safely disable them is to shoot them from a distance, Hiznay said.

Anti-vehicle mines are also prevalent in Ukraine. Among the most numerous is the TM-62 series, which both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries have deployed. They can be placed on the surface or buried in shallow holes. The TM-62M is older and has a metal body, making it easier to detect, according to GICHD; the TM-62P3 has a plastic body. Both contain 6.5 to 7.5 kg (14 to 16.5 pounds) of high explosives designed to blast upward through the weaker belly armor of a vehicle.

If a pressure fuze is installed, 150 kg of mass on the fuze is required to trigger it. Magnetic-influence fuzes sense any metal containing iron, such as steel, and detonate when it passes a certain threshold.

The German-designed PARM mine — short for Panzerabwehrrichtmine — is concealed near places where enemy vehicles are expected to pass. When it is triggered via a tripwire, infrared sensor or remote command, it fires a high-velocity rocket with roughly 2 kg of explosives shaped to blast through a vehicle's armor. The Ukrainian military received more than 1,500 of them from Germany in 2022.

GICHD has documented at least 12 types of anti-personnel mines and nine types of anti-vehicle mines in use in Ukraine. Andro Mathewson, global research officer for HALO Trust, a humanitarian demining organization, said the group's experts had found at least 10 new types of modern mines, including the POM-3 and PARM series, in Ukraine.

The Ukraine war "is the first one I have worked in where we are dealing with a developed nation superpower as one of the present combatant armies", Komorowsi said, referring to Russia. The "last time you had a nation of that power using land mines on any kind of industrial scale" was the Soviet Union in Afghanistan four decades ago, he said.

THE MINEFIELDS

Militaries typically plan and map out minefields so that their own forces know where the danger is. That can make humanitarian demining easier. In Ukraine, most such minefields are around the line of contact, which runs through the country's east from the border with Russia about 150 km east of Kharkiv, south and west through Zaporizhzhia oblast to just south of Kherson city near the Black Sea coast. The line is thousands of kilometres long and the number of minefields along it has not been determined, Hiznay said.

"In the 1991 Gulf War, the Iraqi defensive zones the U.S. Army breached through were 2 to 5 kilometres deep," with tens of thousands of mines per minefield, said Mick Ryan, a retired major general in the Australian Army and a combat engineer. "What the Russians have done in the south in particular might approach something like that … we are talking in the hundreds of thousands at a minimum."

In places where Ukraine has recaptured territory, the level of mine contamination is better understood. Formerly occupied towns in Kyiv; Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv oblasts all saw a large number of mines, especially anti-personnel mines, left in place, Mathewson said.

That creates a situation where "everything is dangerous", Pistriuha said.