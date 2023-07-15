Migrant farm workers in UK trapped by recruitment debt bondage

Yet within four months, Raj and his colleagues were told there was no more work on the apple farm where they worked. The agency that recruited them said they should return home immediately as there were no other jobs available, but promised them priority for work this year.

But British farms stopped hiring Nepali and Indonesian workers in January after reports that many had paid excessive recruitment fees that left them in debt bondage, and many had not returned home when their visas expired.

Some of those already in Britain, however, found themselves still saddled with debt. Since they would no longer be able to come back to Britain as seasonal workers again, more overstayed their visas and found informal jobs to try to make the money they needed, charities and immigration experts said.

DEBT BONDAGE

Anti-slavery charity Focus on Labour Exploitation (FLEX) said migrant workers were often duped into paying illegal recruitment fees to local brokers in their home country.

"If you come to the country with this level of debt ... then you can't simply return to your home country. It's reasonable to expect that people in that situation will have to find work elsewhere," said FLEX Chief Executive Lucila Granada.

Bahadur, 40, who also used a pseudonym, said he borrowed 800,000 Nepali rupees from relatives to pay a local recruiter.

The father of one, who worked as a mountaineering guide before COVID-19 decimated tourism, said an agent told him he could save 400,000 Nepali rupees a month on a British farm.

Instead, Bahadur spent all his wages clearing his debt and had nothing to show for six gruelling months at a fruit farm.

"If I didn't pay that big amount to an agent, I'd be able go back to my country after my work contract finished and come back here next season," he said.

"But I had to send all the money back to pay off the loan. Now I need to work to save money and support my family."

While many Nepali and Indonesian workers returned home, others like Raj and Bahadur are working illegally, desperate to pay off loans and earn enough to make their trip worthwhile, according to the Southeast and East Asian Centre (SEEAC), a community support group.