Faster, safer, hassle-free: Ami Probashi introduces QR code-based immigration smart card

With the migration of applications online, the BMET approval panel can swiftly and securely review and approve applications. Thanks to the Ami Probashi system's automated verification process, relevant data is seamlessly synchronized within the ecosystem.

Once approved, aspiring migrants can instantly download the card to their phone or print a PDF version on paper. They can access and download their card both on their app, or the Ami Probashi website. This streamlined approach saves precious time and resources while eliminating the need for laminated card printing. It empowers BMET approval personnel to expedite file reviews, enables candidates to access their approved files with ease, and allows for convenient file tracking and follow-ups when necessary.

With the QR code-based smart card, travellers can simply scan their code and embark on their journey abroad, all while enhancing autonomy, speediness, and safety within the immigration clearance process.