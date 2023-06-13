    বাংলা

    Faster, safer, hassle-free: Ami Probashi introduces QR code-based immigration smart card

    Aspiring migrants will be able to avoid the hassles in securing immigration clearances by simply downloading the smart card on their phones

    Published : 13 June 2023, 11:26 AM
    For years, aspiring migrants faced a daunting challenge -- obtaining their crucial BMET smart card before their departure. The BMET smart card, issued by the Bureau of Manpower and Immigration, serves as an essential immigration clearance certificate. It verifies crucial details such as visas, medical records, bank information, and the authenticity of overseas job offers. To facilitate easy immigration clearance, travellers had to obtain a physical BMET smart card, often causing delays and missed flights.

    But now, Ami Probashi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare & Overseas Employment and BMET, has revolutionised this cumbersome process. They have introduced online clearance applications and digital QR code-based smart cards that can be conveniently downloaded onto your phone. No more waiting for physical cards or last-minute printing frenzies.

    With the migration of applications online, the BMET approval panel can swiftly and securely review and approve applications. Thanks to the Ami Probashi system's automated verification process, relevant data is seamlessly synchronized within the ecosystem.

    Once approved, aspiring migrants can instantly download the card to their phone or print a PDF version on paper. They can access and download their card both on their app, or the Ami Probashi website. This streamlined approach saves precious time and resources while eliminating the need for laminated card printing. It empowers BMET approval personnel to expedite file reviews, enables candidates to access their approved files with ease, and allows for convenient file tracking and follow-ups when necessary.

    With the QR code-based smart card, travellers can simply scan their code and embark on their journey abroad, all while enhancing autonomy, speediness, and safety within the immigration clearance process.

