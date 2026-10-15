Migrant workers to get profile data corrected at district offices without Dhaka trips

Workers heading overseas no longer have to travel to Dhaka to fix mistakes in their online registration.

They can now get original documents checked at their own district employment and manpower offices.

The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) said on Wednesday that the district-level service launches on Friday.

Workers often enter wrong information when registering on BMET’s OEP system, the bureau said.

Correcting it means visiting the BMET office, costing them time and money and dragging out the process.

To ease the hassle and bring the service closer to people, district offices will now verify the original documents and allow corrections.

Correction Process

Spelling correction: Where a passport was issued on the basis of a birth registration certificate, minor spelling mistakes in the worker’s name and father’s name can be fixed through the district office.

Support ticket: A complete change to the name or father’s name on a passport, or any correction to a passport issued on the basis of National Identity Card details, requires the district office to generate a support ticket on the OEP system.

Final approval: The responsible district official will certify that the documents have been properly verified and upload the certification to the system. BMET’s head office will then give final approval.

“This demand has been there for a long time. Many people had to rush to Dhaka just to correct a small error,” BMET Director General Jamil Ahmed told bdnews24.com.

“We are also short of manpower here. With this initiative, people from the districts will no longer need to come to the BMET office in the capital to correct their information, so the hassle and financial waste will fall considerably.”