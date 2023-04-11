South Korea fines Google $32m for blocking games on competing platform

"Google makes substantial investments in the success of developers, and we respectfully disagree with the KFTC's conclusions", a spokesperson said.

The KFTC said the move against the US technology giant is part of efforts by the government to ensure fair markets.

Game makers affected by Google's action include Netmarble, Nexon and NCSOFT, as well as other smaller companies, the antitrust regulator added.

In 2021, Google was fined more than 200 billion won by the KFTC for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system.