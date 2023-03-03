UK Supreme Court hears landmark patent case over AI ‘inventor’

Stephen Thaler wants to be granted two patents in the UK over inventions he says were devised by his “creativity machine” called DABUS.

His attempt to register the patents was refused on the grounds that the inventor must be a human or a company, rather than a machine.

Thaler’s lawyer Robert Jehan told the Supreme Court in London that Thaler is “entitled to the rights of the DABUS inventions” because there is no requirement under UK patent law that an invention “must have a human inventor to be patentable”.

He argued in court filings that the owner of an AI system is “entitled to inventions generated by the system and to the grant of patents for those inventions if patentable”.

But lawyers representing the UK’s Intellectual Property Office, which initially refused Thaler’s applications in 2019, argued the appeal should be dismissed.