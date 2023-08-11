Tutoring firm settles US agency's first bias lawsuit involving AI software

ITutorGroup agreed to pay $365,000 to more than 200 job applicants allegedly passed over because of their age, according to a joint filing made in New York federal court on Wednesday. The settlement must be approved by a federal judge.

The company, which provides English-language tutoring to students in China, denied wrongdoing in the settlement.

The EEOC had alleged that iTutorGroup in 2020 programmed online recruitment software to screen out women aged 55 or older and men who were 60 or older.

ITutorGroup, a unit of Ping An Insurance Group Co of China, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An EEOC spokesperson said the agency would not comment until the settlement is approved.

At least 85% of large US employers are using AI in some aspects of employment, according to recent surveys.

That includes software that screens out job applicants before a human reviews any applications, human resources "chatbots," and programs that conduct performance reviews and make recommendations for promotions.