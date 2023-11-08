Samsung, Qualcomm flag concerns with India's push for live TV on phones

Samsung and Qualcomm are among those opposing India's choice of technology to bring live TV broadcasts on smartphones, arguing the required hardware changes will push up a device's cost by $30, according to letters reviewed by Reuters.

India is considering a policy to mandate equipping smartphones with hardware to receive live TV signals without the need for cellular networks. It has proposed use of so-called ATSC 3.0 technology popular in North America that allows precise geo-locating of TV signals and provides high picture quality.

Companies however say their existing smartphones in India are not equipped to work with ATSC 3.0, and any efforts to add that compatibility will raise the cost of each device by $30 as more components need to be added. Some fear their existing manufacturing plans can be hurt.

In a joint letter to India's communication ministry, Samsung, Qualcomm, and telecom gear makers Ericsson and Nokia said adding direct-to-mobile broadcasting can also degrade battery performance of devices and cellular reception.