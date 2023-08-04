Bangladesh issues alert as hackers threaten cyberattacks

As hackers threaten cyberattacks this month, the Bangladesh authorities have alerted government and private organisations, including critical information structures and banks, to possible cyberattacks threatened by hackers.

Some “religious and ideologically motivated underground hacker groups” issued the threat on Jul 31 to launch a “storm of cyber-attacks” against Bangladesh cyberspace on Aug 15, the government's Computer Incident Response Team or CIRT said in a notice on Friday.