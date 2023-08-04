    বাংলা

    Bangladesh issues alert as hackers threaten cyberattacks

    Alleged hacker groups have been targeting organisations in Bangladesh and Pakistan

    Published : 4 August 2023, 01:08 PM
    As hackers threaten cyberattacks this month, the Bangladesh authorities have alerted government and private organisations, including critical information structures and banks, to possible cyberattacks threatened by hackers. 

    Some “religious and ideologically motivated underground hacker groups” issued the threat on Jul 31 to launch a “storm of cyber-attacks” against Bangladesh cyberspace on Aug 15, the government's Computer Incident Response Team or CIRT said in a notice on Friday. 

    It advised all organisations to stay alert for small to medium-scale cyberattacks that may disrupt IT operations and businesses. 

    “The relevant agencies have been informed about the matter. They have been told what to do,” CIRT Director Mohammad Saiful Alam said.

