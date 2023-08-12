Russian ministry bans employees from using iPhones for work

Russia's ministry of digital development has banned employee from using Apple iPhones and iPads for work purposes, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing the minister, Maksut Shadaev.

"A ban is imposed on using (Apple) mobile devices - smartphones and tablets - to access work applications and work email exchange," he told reporters at a digital conference, the agency said.

"It's allowed to use iPhones for personal needs," Shadaev said.