Twitter makes some of its source code public, promises more

Twitter on Friday made public parts of the computer code that decides how the social media site recommends content, with its owner Elon Musk adding that the entirety of the code will be available in the next few weeks.

The announcement will allow users and programmers a peek into its workings and the ability to suggest modifications to the algorithm.

"In the coming weeks, we will open source literally everything that contributes to showing a tweet," Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.