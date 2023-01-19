India Supreme Court jolts Google by refusing to block Android antitrust ruling

Google challenged the directive in the Supreme Court saying it would hurt consumers and its business, warning the growth of the Android ecosystem could stall.

A three-judge bench, which included India's chief justice, delayed the Jan. 19 implementation date for the CCI's directives by one week but declined to block the ruling despite Google's repeated requests.

"We are not inclined to interfere," Chief Justice D.Y Chandrachud said.

During the hearing, Chandrachud told Google: "Look at the kind of authority which you wield in terms of dominance."

India's top court asked a lower tribunal, which is already hearing the matter, to decide on Google's challenge by March 31.

Google licenses its Android system to smartphone makers, but critics say it imposes restrictions such as mandatory pre-installation of its own apps that are anti-competitive. The company argues such agreements help keep Android free.