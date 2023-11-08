Matthew Perry is dead, but in life, the ‘Friends’ actor was a survivor

The brutal honesty and openness of his memoir about surviving loss and suffering are the purest ways to reach out to other people who are lost and in need of someone. It is incredibly brave to try and save other people while you’re still learning to swim. Though he wasn’t lucky enough to have the support he needed, he has tried to reach as many people as he could with his wealth and fame.

“Addiction, the big terrible thing, is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone,” he wrote. “But, together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

Many of us watched Friends on our journeys to adulthood. But, as we grew up, it started to feel ordinary, even basic. But, when we think about it, our simple, human lives are often basic. We do many of the same things each day, have the same kinds of conversations with the same groups of friends. And, perhaps, that is why the shown remains popular, even now.

But, there is one aspect of the show that I still find unrealistic – its depiction of friendship.

Everyone talks about the huge apartments, but what seems even stranger to me is that Chandler and all of the characters around him had friends who would go the extra mile for others whenever it was needed. Sometimes even when it wasn’t needed. But few people are that lucky. Perry himself wasn’t.