Despite its poor reputation, Banglish is growing more popular. Can we use it without losing our identity?

The Language Movement and its martyrs shed their blood to preserve our right to speak and use our mother language. It pushed back against the threat of cultural imperialism – after all, language defines not only what we say, but also how we think. If we adopted a different language at that turning point, would we be the same nation we are now? And, finally, it was a celebration of the richness of the Bangla language - its history, traditions, and values. To allow this hard-fought victory to be chipped away at by interactions with a colonial language not only seems disrespectful to the memories of those we lost in the battle but could actively undermine what those martyrs stood for.

In an age where culture and cultural identity are so malleable, it is essential to preserve what we can. The internet and social media have allowed access to almost every form of art, media, and expression available. We could lose our cultural identity as we pursue our personal interests in this glut of possibilities.

Banglish could also limit our ability to understand our society's cultural and literary heritage. As we move further from the source, we could find it more difficult to appreciate and preserve our cultural artefacts, such as literature, poetry, and art. We may miss out on critical experiences that define who we are as a people.

As with any conflict, there is also the danger that Banglish will amplify the divisions already present among us. A shared language means two speakers have a shared culture, history, and understanding to draw on when communicating with each other. It brings us together. But, as more people start using Banglish, these connections may fray. Individuals may struggle to fit in as they and their communities drift further apart. People may begin to feel isolated and disconnected from the rest of society. A study in India found that using a mixture of Hindi and English created barriers to intimacy and relationships. The same may become true in our country.

There is also no authority to define Banglish. It will develop in myriad different ways according to the needs and interests of its users. There is something organic and extraordinary about this, but there is also danger. The loss of shared background may create confusion, miscommunications, and misunderstandings.

We must also consider who exactly Banglish is by and for. English is the standard international language, and it is more accessible than ever. If all the YouTube travel vloggers who visit Bangladesh are anything to go by, English speakers can get by quite well with the help of people on the street. But fluency in English isn't equal across society. It is locked behind barriers of wealth, location, and influence. There is also a heavy prejudice against those who speak it imperfectly or with a heavy accent. If Banglish grows in popularity, it will continue to reinforce these barriers, hobbling those without the privileges afforded to the wealthy, urban elites who send their children to private schools.