Despite its poor reputation, Banglish is growing more popular. Can we use it without losing our identity?

It seems sacrilegious to discuss Banglish so close to International Mother Language Day. Bangladesh's national holiday, known in the country as Shahid Dibosh or Martyrs' Day, honours the members of the Language Movement who bravely gave their lives in Dhaka in 1952 to fight for Bangla's recognition as an official state language of then East Pakistan.
The Language Movement was not only a crucial rallying cry for Bengali identity and culture, but it was also a major step towards Bangladesh's independence.
Why, then, are we using this occasion to discuss Banglish, the pidgin mix of Bangla and English that has become the primary language of a specific class of urban youth?
Consider what UNESCO says International Mother Language Day is meant to do – "to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism".
Can Banglish be considered an emerging point of linguistic diversity?
Languages naturally evolve.
English is an assortment of Germanic, French, and Latin shot through with many stolen bits of diction and grammar from other cultures. Bangla is descended from Sanskrit and other languages common to the region but also has remnants of English loan words from the era of British rule. Is it any wonder that in an age where information moves at electric speeds, these languages have come together in places where people understand both?
Banglish allows its speakers to communicate more freely and flit between expressions, ideas and terminology that may be hard to get across in one language but easier in another. It allows people to say how they really feel. And it also develops a sense of community. Like friends have in-jokes, Banglish speakers have their shared experiences. It's like adding spice to your cultural melting pot, right? A new vibrant, and authentic way to express yourself?
But no, it's not that simple. The growing popularity of Banglish comes with its own set of concerns. Some of which we must take seriously.
The Language Movement and its martyrs shed their blood to preserve our right to speak and use our mother language. It pushed back against the threat of cultural imperialism – after all, language defines not only what we say, but also how we think. If we adopted a different language at that turning point, would we be the same nation we are now? And, finally, it was a celebration of the richness of the Bangla language - its history, traditions, and values. To allow this hard-fought victory to be chipped away at by interactions with a colonial language not only seems disrespectful to the memories of those we lost in the battle but could actively undermine what those martyrs stood for.
In an age where culture and cultural identity are so malleable, it is essential to preserve what we can. The internet and social media have allowed access to almost every form of art, media, and expression available. We could lose our cultural identity as we pursue our personal interests in this glut of possibilities.
Banglish could also limit our ability to understand our society's cultural and literary heritage. As we move further from the source, we could find it more difficult to appreciate and preserve our cultural artefacts, such as literature, poetry, and art. We may miss out on critical experiences that define who we are as a people.
As with any conflict, there is also the danger that Banglish will amplify the divisions already present among us. A shared language means two speakers have a shared culture, history, and understanding to draw on when communicating with each other. It brings us together. But, as more people start using Banglish, these connections may fray. Individuals may struggle to fit in as they and their communities drift further apart. People may begin to feel isolated and disconnected from the rest of society. A study in India found that using a mixture of Hindi and English created barriers to intimacy and relationships. The same may become true in our country.
There is also no authority to define Banglish. It will develop in myriad different ways according to the needs and interests of its users. There is something organic and extraordinary about this, but there is also danger. The loss of shared background may create confusion, miscommunications, and misunderstandings.
We must also consider who exactly Banglish is by and for. English is the standard international language, and it is more accessible than ever. If all the YouTube travel vloggers who visit Bangladesh are anything to go by, English speakers can get by quite well with the help of people on the street. But fluency in English isn't equal across society. It is locked behind barriers of wealth, location, and influence. There is also a heavy prejudice against those who speak it imperfectly or with a heavy accent. If Banglish grows in popularity, it will continue to reinforce these barriers, hobbling those without the privileges afforded to the wealthy, urban elites who send their children to private schools.
Still, imagining how Banglish can be held back isn't easy. Enforcing restrictions on language brings to mind the opponents of the Language Movement more than its martyrs. And there is beauty in the new, in its possibilities, its potential. There is value in free expression, too, in being able to say how you truly feel with all the shading and complexity your thoughts deserve.
So, what can we do to minimise the harmful effects of Banglish if we still want to use it?
We can start by treating Banglish not only as an end but as an opportunity to learn. By using it as a bridge, we can better understand Bangla and English. Sure, we can substitute words or phrases from one language when unsure what they are in the other. Why don't we also take the chance to look up what the equivalent term is? Doing so will strengthen our grasp on both languages and their differing modes of thought. By giving more attention to Bangla media, books, movies, and songs, we can also improve our vocabulary and sense of idioms.
Another thing to try is code-switching, which means switching between different languages or modes of speaking during a single conversation or even a sentence. Switching will broaden the spectrum of what you can say in a fun and creative way while also requiring you to think and communicate in both languages, improving your fluency.
Ultimately, the key is to use Banglish while considering its positives and problems seriously. We should not use it in a way that disrespects its parent languages or cultural identities. As UNESCO says, we must embrace linguistic and cultural diversity, but it should not stop us from understanding, enjoying and embracing the richness of our cultural heritage. Appreciating both sides of Banglish is how we can move forward without losing sight of the past.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.