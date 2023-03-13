Rising stars, familiar faces collide in a memorable night at the Oscars

The movie that exemplified this mixture of old and new, Everything Everywhere All at Once, is the one that took home the top prize. The quirky A24 production, which mixes absurdist comedy with a science fiction premise centred on family drama, nabbed seven wins, including most of the major categories.

Like Peter Jackson going from gross-out gorehound in Braindead to the respectable captain of The Lord of the Rings, the Daniels' transformation from odd indie goofballs to Oscar frontrunners is hilarious. Their last feature film was, let me remind you, Swiss Army Man where the leads were Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe as his friend, a flatulent corpse.

Their style incorporates the more daring sides of modern Hollywood – the playful crassness, the desperate sensitivity, the maximalist excess – with more traditional storytelling to make distinct, but also crowd-pleasing films.

The foundation of their wild rollercoaster is Michelle Yeoh, who took home the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Yeoh, frankly, did not need an Oscar. She's a cinema legend in her own right. From 1985's girls-with-guns classic Yes, Madam through 2000's martial arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and 2018's glitzy Crazy Rich Asians, the Malaysian Chinese actress has done it all. In Everything Everywhere All at Once, she has to portray an icon and a real person at the same time, propelling the rollicking narrative while also grounding its human centre. She makes it look effortless.

But the true drama of Oscar night was with her co-star, Ke Huy Quan. The Vietnamese-American actor was a child refugee whose parents fled with him to Hong Kong and then the United States in 1971.

At age 12, when he was studying in California, Quan became a child actor. His first role was as Short Round, Indiana Jones's sidekick in 1984's The Temple of Doom. Doom isn't a great movie and, frankly, Indiana Jones doesn't need a kid sidekick. So, Quan and Short Round became a joke in movie circles, a joke often soured by racist undertones. Quan would go on to co-star in The Goonies, but found it harder to find roles as he got older. He transitioned into film production later in life, working with notable Hong Kong names like Corey Yuen and Wong Kar-wai.

In 2021, Quan returned to acting after a nearly two-decade hiatus. Everything Everywhere All at Once is only his second role since the return. So it's understandable that he was overwhelmed when the presenters called his name as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor award.

But there was more joy to come. And when Harrison Ford took to the stage to read the Best Picture Award winner, it seemed a foregone conclusion. Of course it was coming. Quan leapt onto the stage and embraced his former scene partner, in tears again.

And in that image was the hope for the future of the Academy Awards - a coming together of the past and present. An icon of 80s cinema embracing an underdog comeback story, brought together by the quirkiness of American independent film amid the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. It could only happen in the movies.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.