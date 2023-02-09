    বাংলা

    Stripe's Song of the Day: Taeyeon - Siren

    The Girls’ Generation breakout star makes her mark with a song about a temptress toying with unrequited love

    Fabian Hasan Khan
    Published : 9 Feb 2023, 10:26 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2023, 10:26 AM

    Stripe's Song of the Day is a regular feature showcasing the music currently stuck in our heads. Every week, contributors will string together their daily picks, and a playlist of the week's tracks will be available on Friday.

    When K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation split, it was clear that Taeyeon was its Harry Styles breakout star. ‘Siren’, a highlight from her 2022 album INVU, shows why. 

    The ballad, which begins with warning alarms, showcases an urgent, and emotional vocal performance as Taeyeon styles herself as a mythical Greek temptress enchanting an unsuspecting soul. But, the catch is that she, herself, has been similarly enraptured by someone else. 

    Taeyeon’s instantly recognisable voice isn’t overpowered by the blaring drums, the plucking bass, or the synths. And, in a similar way, her talk of playing with the heart of her current beau is offset by the debilitating love she feels for another. The dual play of doomed, unrequited love has the thrill of high drama while still tugging at the heartstrings.

    Cinematic and vivid, the song tells a story, even if you don’t understand a word of Korean. 

    Also Read: Stripe's Song of the Day: Lana Del Rey - God Knows I Tried

    Also Read: Stripe's Song of the Day: Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation

    Also Read: Stripe’s Song of the Day: Red Velvet – Ladies Night

    Also Read: Stripe’s Song of the Day: Miley Cyrus - Flowers

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Lana Del Rey - God Knows I Tried
    Song of the Day: Lana Del Rey - God Knows I Tried
    The dark, moody track is an eruption of fury at the singer's critics with a femme fatale touch
    Song of the Day: Lana Del Ray – Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
    Song of the Day: Lana Del Ray – Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
    The gorgeous lyrics, serene piano, and soulful vocal performance make for an unforgettable track
    How to be a fan of a musicals while 7,800 miles from Broadway
    How to be a Bangladeshi fan of musicals
    Broadway may be a world away, but you can still find many ways to experience the performances
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation
    The hard-hitting headbanger made the unjustly forgotten star the princess of pop for one shining moment

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher