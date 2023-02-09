Stripe's Song of the Day: Taeyeon - Siren

Stripe's Song of the Day is a regular feature showcasing the music currently stuck in our heads. Every week, contributors will string together their daily picks, and a playlist of the week's tracks will be available on Friday.

When K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation split, it was clear that Taeyeon was its Harry Styles breakout star. ‘Siren’, a highlight from her 2022 album INVU, shows why.

The ballad, which begins with warning alarms, showcases an urgent, and emotional vocal performance as Taeyeon styles herself as a mythical Greek temptress enchanting an unsuspecting soul. But, the catch is that she, herself, has been similarly enraptured by someone else.

Taeyeon’s instantly recognisable voice isn’t overpowered by the blaring drums, the plucking bass, or the synths. And, in a similar way, her talk of playing with the heart of her current beau is offset by the debilitating love she feels for another. The dual play of doomed, unrequited love has the thrill of high drama while still tugging at the heartstrings.

Cinematic and vivid, the song tells a story, even if you don’t understand a word of Korean.