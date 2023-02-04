Stripe’s Song of the Day: Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Stripe’s Song of the Day is a regular feature showcasing the music that is currently stuck in our heads. Every week, contributors will string together their daily picks and a playlist of the week’s tracks will be available on Friday.

In January, the former Hannah Montana released her first music since her swerve into rock with 2020’s Plastic Hearts. 'Flowers' is a pop track that truly pops. The drums, bass, and percussion serve as background to Cyrus’s raspy, emotional delivery of a song about her divorce with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth before swelling strings lead and accentuate an upbeat chorus.

The lyrics, about getting over a break-up and celebrating newfound independence, slyly riff on the Bruno Mars track ‘When I Was Your Man’, allegedly Hemsworth’s favourite song. Instead of a man vocalising his regrets about not paying attention to his lover, Miley sings, “I can take myself dancing and I can hold my own hand. Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

The song is an earworm and already a number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Give it a listen: