    Stripe's Song of the Day: Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation

    The hard-hitting headbanger made the unjustly forgotten star the princess of pop for one shining moment

    Fabian Hasan Khan
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 10:30 AM

    Stripe's Song of the Day is a regular feature showcasing the music currently stuck in our heads. Every week, contributors will string together their daily picks, and a playlist of the week's tracks will be available on Friday.   

    Nowadays, the lingering memories of Janet Jackson are the Super Bowl debacle and her connection to her brother, Michael Jackson. But most people are missing out on a visionary artist in her own right. A vital force in pop music throughout the 1980s, she paved the way for the decade's sound with talent and bold risk-taking decisions across three albums.

    Then, in 1989 came Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814, which would go on to shape the pop landscape for decades with its production, breadth of influences, and social commentary.

    That innovation can be felt in the mix of electric guitars and drums in the title track, 'Rhythm Nation'. The hard-hitting headbanger about a revolution against racism and social injustice doesn't let up throughout its tight 4-minute runtime. As the lyrics talk about coming together to be part of a better future, Janet's voice becomes part of the choir and the instrumentation.

    Its dazzling, expansive, and fresh spectacle showcased her artistry and crowned her for a moment as the princess of pop. 'Rhythm Nation' is as iconic as its unfaltering beat.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective. 

