‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 prepares for clash between gods and Titans in November

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians poses for a promotional image for the series’ third season. Photo: Disney+

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians poses for a promotional image for the series’ third season. Photo: Disney+

The first full-length trailer for the third season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has revealed new gods, monsters and a growing threat as Percy sets out to save Annabeth from the forces of the Titans.

According to Deadline, the season is based on Rick Riordan’s third book, “The Titan’s Curse”. The story follows Percy, played by Walker Scobell, as he tries to rescue the children of Hades, Nico and Bianca di Angelo.

During the mission, Annabeth, played by Leah Sava Jeffries, is captured by Luke’s forces and taken to the Titan Atlas in California.

Deadline reports that Annabeth is forced to bear the weight of the sky in place of the goddess Artemis or Luke, while Percy may need the help of Thalia, daughter of Zeus, to prevent a wider conflict between the gods and Titans.

The trailer also offers a first look at Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite and Ming-Na Wen as Hera. Other returning gods include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Courtney B Vance as Zeus and Adam Copeland as Ares.

Jennifer Beals joins the cast as Demeter, while Hubert Smielecki plays Apollo.

The new season will also introduce several monsters, including Talos, a giant bronze automaton found in the Junkyard of the Gods.

Deadline reports that Holt McCallany will appear as Atlas, David Costabile as Dr Thorn and Jesse L Martin as Annabeth’s father, Frederick Chase. Dafne Keen will play Artemis, while Saara Chaudry joins as Zoë Nightshade.

“Victory will require sacrifice,” Zeus says over the climax of the trailer, leaving fans to look forward to what comes next.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E Steinberg, the series is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein, alongside Riordan and other producers.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on Nov 20.