10 years ago, I gave up on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. But watching its latest season, I realised I was wrong

The following article has mild spoilers for seasons 1-11 of 'Grey's Anatomy'.

At 19 seasons and running, Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running shows on American television. The medical soap opera was one of the first ‘grown-up’ shows I had ever seen. It feels like it marked my transition from childhood to adolescence.

The show follows the life and career of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), a first-year intern at Seattle Grace Hospital as she struggles to come into her own as a surgeon while navigating the opportunities for friendship and romance at her new workplace.

The show was a phenomenon on debut, drawing in tons of people outside the usual daytime TV crowd with its excellent acting and gripping storylines.

In the eighteen years since Meredith started her Seattle internship, it’s safe to say that a lot has happened. As the show went on, the long array of tragedies headed our heroine’s way never seemed to end. But my interest in her story eventually did.

Patience had worn thin among the fans since season 8 as the drama was derailed by over-the-top storylines, car accidents and plane crashes. Many of the original group of interns who began their journeys with Meredith had left too. But the final straw for many was the announcement that Sandra Oh, who played Meredith’s best friend and fan favourite Christina Yang, would be moving on from the show in season 10.