Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United

Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy United last month after the club's US owners, the Glazer family, said in November they had begun looking at options including new investment or a potential sale.

Bloomberg News reported last month that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns Paris St Germain, was considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or their rivals Liverpool.

United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team last won silverware back in 2017, lifting the Europa League and League Cup trophies.

In April, thousands protested outside Old Trafford, lighting flares and singing songs demanding the Glazers "get out of the club".