Arsenal thrash Everton to go five points clear

Arsenal opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Gabriel Martinelli struck twice in a 4-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts were initially frustrated by their struggling visitors but goals by Bukayo Saka and Martinelli shortly before halftime put them in command as they took maximum advantage of their game in hand over Manchester City.

Captain Martin Odegaard made it 3-0 with a close-range finish in the 71st minute before Brazilian Martinelli grabbed his second to complete the rout.

A third victory in succession since losing at home to City lifted Mikel Arteta's side to 60 points from 25 games with champions City on 55.

Everton, who now have only one victory from their last 27 league visits to Arsenal, had actually looked capable of taking something from the game. But once they fell behind a 14th league defeat of the season was almost a formality.