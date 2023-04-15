    বাংলা

    Tunisian player dies after setting himself on fire in protest against police

    Nizar Issaoui decided to make his extreme protest outside a police station after officers accused him of ‘terrorism’, local media says

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2023, 06:56 PM
    Updated : 14 April 2023, 06:56 PM

    Tunisian football player Nizar Issaoui, 35, has died from burns suffered after setting himself alight earlier this week as a protest against "police injustice", his family said on Friday.

    Issaoui, a former player for top-flight side US Monastir and a father of four, published a video on Facebook in which he said the reason for his protest was being falsely accused of terrorism in Haffouz, Kairouan, central Tunisia.

    The striker, who was a free agent and playing in the amateur leagues before his death, suffered third-degree burns and doctors weren't able to save his life, his brother Ryad told reporters.

    Local media said that Issaoui decided to make his extreme protest outside a police station after officers accused him of "terrorism" when he complained about the price of bananas.

    A video selfie circulating on social media shows Issaoui screaming: "For a dispute with someone selling bananas at 10 dinars ($3.29), I get accused of terrorism at the police station. Terrorism for a complaint about bananas."

    Huge protests from the player's family have followed, and a large number of citizens gathered in front of the police station where the incident took place.

