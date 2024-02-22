Brazil's Dani Alves gets 4-1/2 years for rape in Spain, will appeal

The court said that as well as the victim's testimony, it considered as evidence of rape that she suffered a knee injury after Alves pushed her to the floor, her behaviour following the event and the fact that she suffered after-effects.

The prosecutor had sought a nine-year prison term for Alves and the victim requested 12 years, but the court landed on four and a half, saying it considered a mitigating factor that he had opted to pay the victim the compensation regardless of the outcome of the trial.

Alves also tried to use as mitigation the fact that he was drunk, but the court rejected it.

His lawyer Ines Guardiola told reporters outside the court that her legal team was going to appeal and that they will defend Alves' innocence until the end.

"I can only say that I still believe Alves is innocent," she said adding her client was "coping well."

The 40-year-old former Barcelona defender was arrested in January last year and has been held on remand since then.