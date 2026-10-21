Barca blow as Olmo out for four weeks

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo will be sidelined for around four weeks after sustaining a left adductor injury during Tuesday's 4-2 Champions League defeat by Paris St Germain, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

● The Spain international was forced off in the 27th minute after a collision with PSG midfielder Vitinha and was unable to continue, before he was replaced by Fermin Lopez.

● "Tests carried out confirm that Dani Olmo is suffering from an injury to his left adductor muscle... The player is expected to be out for around a month," Barcelona said in a statement.

● The injury is a blow for Hansi Flick's side, with Olmo set to miss Sunday's El Clasico against Real Madrid.