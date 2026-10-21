October 21, 2026

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Barcelona take heart despite third straight defeat to PSG

Hansi Flick's side show signs of progress despite a 4-2 defeat in Paris

Barcelona take heart despite third straight defeat to PSG
Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - Oct 20, 2026 FC Barcelona players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters

Published : 21 Oct 2026, 09:56 AM

Updated : 21 Oct 2026, 09:56 AM

Midfielder Pedri said before Barcelona's clash with Paris St Germain that the game would show where his team stood in Europe. Their 4-2 defeat on Tuesday suggested Hansi Flick's side are not yet among the continent's elite, but they may be closing the gap.

Barcelona arrived in Paris with a perfect record across all competitions this season, yet there was a feeling in Spain that PSG would provide a truer measure of their credentials in the Champions League, the one major trophy that has eluded them under Flick.

Their attacking firepower has overwhelmed opponents in LaLiga, but doubts remain over whether Flick's aggressive approach leaves Barcelona exposed against stronger European sides. Those concerns resurfaced when Desire Doue opened the scoring in the 38th minute.

Barcelona had mitigating circumstances. Marc Bernal was a surprise starter in midfield, instead of Rodri, while Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde were missing from the defence through injury.

Joan Garcia's eight first-half saves underlined PSG's greater comfort with the frantic tempo Barcelona sought to impose.

After another excellent Garcia save to open the second half, Barcelona clicked into gear and began to take control.

Xavi Espart, 19, marked his first Champions League start with the equaliser, displaying composure beyond his years.

Lamine Yamal also emerged as the focal point of Barcelona's attack after a subdued first half.

PSG struggled to live with his incisive passing and looked vulnerable as Barcelona enjoyed more of the ball until Lucas Hernandez's set-piece goal in the 72nd minute.

Eventually, PSG delivered one too many blows and Barcelona's resistance was broken. Their confidence remained intact though.

"Despite today’s result, we competed well," said captain Raphinha on Movistar+, adding that "it was a good test and shows that we can compete."

Flick struck a similarly upbeat note.

"We need to analyse the match, but I saw some very good things and things that we should build upon. I don’t want to be negative; I’m feeling positive," he said.

The German manager acknowledged that PSG were the better side. However, Barcelona avoided some of the failings that undermined their previous two European campaigns under him, particularly indiscipline and vulnerability to counter-attacks.

A third successive defeat by Luis Enrique's PSG will sting, but Barcelona return from Paris with reasons to believe they are moving closer to the European champions.

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