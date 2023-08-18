Lionel Messi speaks: MLS on rise, turf matches OK

"It's time for the league to make that leap and finish growing, finish looking for what it's been seeking for a while. Everything is in place here to witness top-level football because of the country, the structure, a bunch of things."

Messi does not believe he has a direct responsibility to grow football in the United States, the way that legends Pele and David Beckham did in their times playing for American clubs.

But he complimented the overall state of American football, including the US men's national team, which reached the Round of 16 at last winter's World Cup in Qatar where Messi guided Argentina to the trophy.

"I think football in the United States has grown a lot over these last few years -- the US national team's results of late are proof of that," he said. "In the World Cup as well, the United States were a great team, very competitive."

When the Leagues Cup concludes and MLS returns to its regular season, Inter Miami's road dates will include matches at Atlanta United and Charlotte FC, both of whom play on artificial turf inside NFL stadiums.

It previously was not clear whether Messi would want to play on those fields, but he gave assurances Thursday that he will.

"The truth is I played on artificial turf during my entire youth career, I played on that pitch all my life," he said. "It's true that a lot of time has passed since I played on artificial turf, but I have no problem in adapting myself again."