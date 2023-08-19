Lionel Messi, Inter Miami have trophy in sight vs Nashville SC

Then they made the most publicised signing in MLS history this summer to acquire Messi only nine months after he led Argentina to a World Cup title. And the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has delivered, scoring nine goals in the tournament since his debut in the group opener and assisting four more scores.

Messi's most recent goal came in a 4-1 semifinal win at the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday, and his 10th could help Miami make history.

"It would be great, incredible for me, for the fans and for the club itself," Messi said of potentially lifting the Leagues Cup, according to a translation by the Sporting News. "It's a very young club. Trying to get the first title would be beautiful for everyone."

Miami will have to earn it the hard way against Nashville, a club that has taken a more measured but just as successful approach to its early life in MLS.

The Men in Gold have focused on signing lower-tier, prime-age talent from abroad and combining it with a veteran-laden core.

The best of those international signings has been Hany Mukhtar, a Germany native who is again the frontrunner for MLS MVP honors after winning the award last season.