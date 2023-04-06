    বাংলা

    Barcelona stunned as Benzema hat-trick sends Real into Copa final

    Real Madrid thrash arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final in stunning fashion

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2023, 09:08 PM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 09:08 PM

    Karim Benzema struck a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final in stunning fashion on Wednesday.

    Barca, who were looking for a fourth successive Clasico victory this season, looked set for the final having edged a 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final in Madrid last month.

    But after dominating the early stages of the second leg they fell apart in unlikely fashion to lose 4-1 on aggregate.

    Vinicius Jr gave Real the lead in first-half stoppage time following a lightning counter-attack and the semi-final was turned on its head when Benzema stroked a shot into the corner five minutes into the second half from a Luka Modric pass.

    Eight minutes later Vinicius was fouled in the area and Benzema thumped his penalty past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

    With jeers echoing around the Nou Camp, Barcelona tried to respond but it was Real Madrid who looked the more likely to add to their tally with Benzema unstoppable.

    In the 80th minute he was again set up by Vinicius to complete his second hat-trick in a matter of days having also hit a treble in the 6-0 destruction of Real Valladolid.

    Real will fancy their chances of winning the trophy for a 20th time when they face Osasuna in the final after they beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Mar 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde REUTERS
    Barca edge Real in first leg of Copa semi
    Barca earned a much-needed win amid pressure after being knocked out of the Europa League and losing at lowly Almeria
    Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Mar 2, 2023. General view of flags and scarves outside the Santiago Bernabeu before the match.
    Real Madrid to take legal action against Barcelona for refereeing scandal
    The European and Spanish football champions called an urgent board meeting to discuss alleged attempts by arch rivals Barcelona to influence referees
    Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Liverpool - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Mar 15, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores their first goal past Liverpool's Alisson.
    Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters
    The Spanish club sealed victory in the 79th minute when Vinicius flicked a loose ball inside the area to Benzema who tapped it into the empty net
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Mar 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Franck Kessie celebrates scoring their second goal with Ferran Torres and Sergi Roberto
    How Barca stumped Real to sprint clear in title race
    A positive, aggressive game from the Catalans saw them pick up their 100th win in the El Clásico and move 12 points ahead

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain